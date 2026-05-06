TURKPA Secretary General participates in Parliamentary Assembly of Mediterranean session (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. TURKPA Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan, is participating in the meetings of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), in Budva, Montenegro, Trend reports via TURKPA.

On 6 May 2026, within the framework of the visit, Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan took part in the 5th Meeting of the Secretaries General of PAM and held a number of multilateral meetings.

Furthermore, Ambassador Hasan is scheduled to attend the Meeting of Speakers of Parliament on 7 May, as well as the 20th Plenary Session of PAM and the meetings of its Standing Committees on 8 May.

Within the framework of the visit, bilateral and multilateral meetings are also planned with the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean Ambassador Sergio Piazzi, and other officials.

During the visit, the Secretary General of TURKPA is accompanied by the Secretary of the Commission Aynura Abutalibova.