Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss livestock projects in Tashkent region

Photo: The press service of the Uzbekistan's Tashkent region.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 6. Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region and Pakistan are advancing cooperation in the livestock sector through joint investment projects and technology exchange, Trend reports via the regional administration.

In particular, a meeting was held in the Ohangaron district between local officials, including district hokim Bahrom Norqobilov and Deputy Governor of the region Khurshid Qoraboyev, and representatives of Pakistan’s Samsons Agro Farms company.

The talks focused on cooperation in livestock development, with further expanded negotiations involving heads of major local farms, enabling direct dialogue between Uzbek farmers and the foreign partner.

During the discussions, the Uzbek side presented the district’s natural and climatic conditions, opportunities for livestock development, efforts to strengthen the feed base, breed high-yield livestock, and introduce modern agricultural technologies.

The Pakistani company, in turn, showcased advanced solutions for livestock industrialization and the cultivation of feed using water-saving technologies.

The sides discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects, exchanging expertise, and introducing modern technologies to improve efficiency in the sector.