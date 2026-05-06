Uzbekistan signs Charter of Islamic Organization for Food Security

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, representing the country's government, has officially signed the Charter of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS), Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum in Baku.

The document aims to strengthen food security among member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), promote sustainable agricultural development, and establish a platform for cooperation.

The Charter was initially adopted in 2013 and provides for the pooling of resources among member states, the exchange of best practices and technologies, and the attraction of investment into the agricultural sector.

The ministry noted that the signing of the document will further strengthen Uzbekistan’s multilateral cooperation with OIC member states in the field of agriculture.

In addition, the step expands Uzbekistan’s participation in international efforts to address global challenges such as food insecurity, the impacts of climate change, desertification, and soil salinization.

On May 5, the Caspian Agro Week - the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum, InterFood Azerbaijan - the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition, as well as Horeca Caspian - the 14th Caspian International Exhibition of Equipment and Supplies for Hotels, Restaurants and Supermarkets - was officially opened in Baku