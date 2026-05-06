Tajik ambassador praises Azerbaijan for sustained support of national initiatives (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to consistently support Tajikistan’s initiatives, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Ilkhom Abdurahmon, told Trend on the sidelines of the briefing dedicated to the preparation for the 4th High-Level International Conference in Dushanbe within the framework of the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" (2018–2028).

According to the ambassador, bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan in the domains of water resources and climate policy have consistently evolved along a positive trajectory.

“All initiatives advanced by Tajikistan have consistently received Azerbaijan’s support. In turn, Tajikistan also endorses Azerbaijan’s climate initiatives. Over the past decade, Tajikistan has introduced multiple water-related initiatives within the United Nations framework, all of which have been adopted by consensus. We place particular emphasis on mutual support, reflecting the high level of trust between our presidents,” he noted.

The ambassador further underscored that both countries actively promote and support each other’s initiatives concerning ecology, water resources, and climate policy on international platforms, including the United Nations.

He also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for endorsing Tajik initiatives and for its proactive engagement in the briefing held at the Center for Analysis of International Relations, which included representatives from relevant ministries and agencies. According to Abdurahmon, Azerbaijan will be represented at a high level at the upcoming Dushanbe conference, with ministerial participation and a sizable delegation.

Ilkhom Abdurahmon highlighted that Azerbaijan traditionally engages actively in international events hosted by Tajikistan, while the Tajik side similarly participates at a high level in climate forums in Azerbaijan, including COP29, attended by President Emomali Rahmon.

The ambassador concluded by emphasizing that water-related issues now represent a critical global challenge.

"A shortage of water resources is observed in many regions of the world, including African countries. The melting of glaciers, including in Tajikistan, poses a serious threat, leading to climate change and natural disasters. The international community, including Western countries and regional states, is paying increased attention to this issue," he said.

He recalled that an international conference dedicated to the issue of glacier melting was held in Tajikistan last year, also attended by the Azerbaijani side.

In conclusion, the ambassador expressed confidence that the level of bilateral relations will continue to strengthen.