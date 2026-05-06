Uzbekistan, Serbia agree to hold first Intergovernmental Commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Uzbekistan and Serbia have agreed to hold the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in Belgrade this year to advance bilateral economic cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek President.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djurić in Tashkent.

The sides emphasized the importance of the commission as a key mechanism for boosting trade turnover and developing cooperation across priority sectors, including industry, agriculture, information technology, and tourism.

Issues of cooperation in the field of organized labor migration, cultural and educational spheres were also considered.

Prospects for further strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the two countries were discussed in the context of implementing the agreements reached at the highest level in October 2025.