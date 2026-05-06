Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with Prosecutor General of Mongolia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova held a meeting on May 6 with a delegation led by Mongolian Prosecutor General Jargalsaikhan Banzragch, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the press service and public relations department of the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament expressed confidence that this visit would contribute to the development of cooperation between the prosecutor’s offices of Azerbaijan and Mongolia.

Furthermore, Gafarova noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992, bilateral relations have developed on the basis of friendship, mutual support, and respect.

She also emphasized the exceptional role of high-level and top-level visits in strengthening bilateral ties, noting the significance of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, who visited Azerbaijan in November 2024 to participate in COP29 in Baku. The Speaker emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev described the Mongolian President’s first visit to Azerbaijan as a historic event.

The Speaker of Parliament stated that the two countries cooperate effectively within the framework of international organizations. The Speaker briefed the guest on the Parliament’s cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, the history of parliamentarism in Azerbaijan, the structure of the current Parliament, its international activities, and the legislative process. She noted that the current 7th convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament was formed following the 2024 elections. These elections are of particular significance, as they were the first parliamentary elections held throughout the entire territory of the sovereign state of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament also shared her views on mutually beneficial cooperation with the Mongolian Parliament and on the activities of the working group on interparliamentary relations with that country.

Expressing his gratitude for the valuable information, Mongolia’s Prosecutor General Jargalsaikhan Banzragch shared his impressions of visit to Azerbaijan.

Referring to the development of relations between the prosecutorial authorities of the two countries, the guest spoke about the prospects for cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan. He noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed today between the Prosecutor General’s Offices of the two nations would contribute to the protection of the rights of citizens in both countries and the prevention of crime. The guest provided information on cooperation between the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Parliament of Mongolia, the activities of the country’s prosecution service, and the prospects for the development of prosecutorial bodies.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.