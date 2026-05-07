Azerbaijani official highlights permit-free solar energy for farmers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Current legislation allows for the implementation of “green energy,” specifically solar panels, on individual farms; furthermore, no permit is required for capacities up to 150 kW, provided that the relevant technical specifications are obtained from “Azerishig” or the nearest power grid, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the statement today on the third day of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum in Baku.

Valiyev noted that one of the key outcomes of applying artificial intelligence in agriculture, and in the agricultural sector as a whole, is improved energy efficiency:

“Agriculture is a fairly energy-intensive industry. As for the energy sector, digitalization and artificial intelligence are of particular importance here. They play a significant role in both the production and the transmission and distribution of electricity. In recent years, in line with the policy set by President Ilham Aliyev, the use of renewable energy sources has expanded significantly. Managing these projects is impossible without digitalization. Weather forecasts play a particularly important role in managing renewable energy projects.”

“Since renewable energy is directly linked to natural factors, one of the key requirements for energy planning is the early identification of sunny and windy days to effectively utilize solar and wind energy. This also contributes to the stability of the energy system.”

The Deputy Minister emphasized that processing data obtained through digitalization and forecasting is of particular importance for balancing the energy system:

“In the agro-industrial sector, digitalization and artificial intelligence create conditions for improving energy efficiency in specific areas. For example, the use of ‘smart’ greenhouses maintains the required temperature at all times and prevents excessive energy consumption. At the same time, the use of modern irrigation systems offers significant opportunities for energy savings. There is considerable potential in this area.”

Furthermore, Valiyev noted that the liberated territories—Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur—have been declared “green energy” zones:

"Development, construction of settlements, and economic activity in these areas are primarily based on the use of ‘green technologies’ and modern energy solutions. Current legislation permits the use of ‘green energy,’ particularly solar panels, on farms.

If the system operates off-grid, farmers generally do not need to obtain a technical permit. In other words, a fairly favorable environment has emerged for farmers to take advantage of these opportunities. I believe that in the future, not only large but also small farms will benefit greatly from these modern approaches, which allow for reduced costs and more efficient use of energy resources.

The Ministry of Energy and the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, operating under the ministry, are also ready to provide farmers with technical and advisory support in this area.”

He added that simplifying the procedure for obtaining a technical permit has made the process more convenient for farmers and entrepreneurs.

“This creates additional motivation for the transition to alternative energy sources. I believe that for this reason, people will increasingly prefer alternative energy sources in the future,” the deputy minister noted.