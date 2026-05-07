Kazakhstan, Russia agree to advance joint energy projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 7. Kazakhstan and Russia have agreed to continue active dialogue and work on joint projects aimed at ensuring energy security and the sustainable development of the two countries’ economies, Trend reports, citing the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

The agreement was reached following a meeting in Moscow between Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, and Russia’s Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev.

During the talks, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including interaction in the oil and gas industry, the electric power sector, and the development of joint infrastructure projects.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening their strategic partnership and deepening cooperation in the energy sector.

According to the Russian government, Novak noted during the meeting that trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan is developing successfully, while large-scale joint projects are being implemented in industry and energy.

“Relations with Astana are among the priorities of Russia’s foreign policy. We are satisfied with the level of our dialogue. Today, our effective cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats is more relevant than ever amid strong global turbulence. Under these conditions, we need to act decisively, work together in our common political and economic interests, and use the potential of highly integrated ties developed over previous years,” the deputy prime minister said.