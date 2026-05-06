Azerbaijan, Czech Republic sign memorandum on transport and urban mobility (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. A Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic in the field of transport and urban mobility has been signed in Germany, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

“A meeting was held in Germany with the Minister of Transport of the Czech Republic, Ivan Bednarik. During the meeting, we discussed issues related to the development of cooperation between our countries in the field of transport. At the end, a Memorandum of Understanding on transport and urban mobility was signed. We believe that this document will contribute to the development of sustainable transport, digitalization, and the strengthening of cooperation along the Middle Corridor,” he wrote.