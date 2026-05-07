Azerbaijan-Germany transport partnership gains momentum with new MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan and Germany have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“In Leipzig, we held a meeting with German Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder. During the meeting, we discussed ways to expand existing opportunities for cooperation between our countries in the transport sector, particularly in road and air transport. A Memorandum of Understanding on the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates was signed. We are confident that this document will make a significant contribution to the further development of cooperation,” the publication reads.