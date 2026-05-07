Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with EU countries exceeds $4.1 billion in 1Q2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. In January–March of this year, the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the member states of the European Union (EU) amounted to $4.104 billion.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that this is $1.2 billion, or 22.3%, less compared to the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, the value of Azerbaijan’s exports to EU countries decreased by 23.5% to $3.540 billion, while the value of imports decreased by 13.6% to $564.023 million.

The share of EU countries in Azerbaijan’s total exports was 65.53%, while their share in imports was 14.09%.

In 2025, the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the member states of the European Union (EU) amounted to $19.770 billion.

According to the data, this is $177.4 million, or 0.9%, more compared to 2024.

In the reporting year, the value of Azerbaijan’s exports to EU countries increased by 0.8% to $16.9 billion, while the value of imports increased by 1.6% to $2.826 billion.

During the reporting year, the share of EU countries in Azerbaijan’s total exports was 67.66%, while their share in imports was 11.59%.