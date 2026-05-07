Tajikistan’s logistics sector strengthens on rising private activity in 1Q2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 7. Private entrepreneurs in Tajikistan transported 15.4 million tons of goods from January through March 2026, representing a 12.4% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee show that freight volumes handled by entrepreneurs reached 5.3 million tons in March alone, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 9.2%.

Total freight transportation across all modes, including vehicles operated by ministries, agencies, and private entrepreneurs, amounted to 33.5 million tons, marking a 14% increase compared to the period from January through March 2025.

In March 2026, total freight volumes stood at 11.2 million tons, up 12.3% year-on-year.

In 2025, growth in freight handled by entrepreneurs was more moderate, increasing by 5.6% in both March and in the period from January through March.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s transport sector continues to develop in line with rising entrepreneurial activity, expanding domestic trade, and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises. Government policies supporting private business are contributing to an increasing share of entrepreneurs in logistics and transport services.