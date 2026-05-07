AI accelerates delivery of state support to Azerbaijani farmers – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the agricultural sector is accelerating the provision of state support to farmers by 3 months, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova said on the third day of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

Gadimova noted that farmers are awaiting certain monitoring results for state support.

"This monitoring takes some time when carried out by humans. In order for us to provide state support more quickly, you can implement this support in a short period of time, according to the results you check with artificial intelligence. This will speed up the farmer's access to support by at least 3 months. In the current case, this work has been carried out on 636,000 hectares of land related to the identification of plant species," the deputy minister said.