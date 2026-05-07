Uzbekistan advances global trade ties with successful WTO talks

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Uzbekistan successfully concluded World Trade Organization (WTO) accession negotiations with 11 countries in 2025, bringing the total number of finalized bilateral agreements to 33, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Uzbek President.

These figures were presented during a briefing reviewed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the progress of Uzbekistan’s WTO accession and the country’s trade priorities for 2026.

According to the presentation, Uzbekistan also convened two meetings of the WTO Working Party on accession in 2025, during which WTO members received responses to more than 200 questions and over 30 documents pertaining to the country’s foreign trade regime.

Simultaneously, Uzbekistan continued comprehensive legal reforms aimed at aligning national legislation with WTO rules and international trade standards. In 2025, the country harmonized 68 legislative acts with international requirements, simplified intellectual property registration procedures, strengthened enforcement measures for violations, lifted export restrictions, and abolished minimum export pricing practices for certain goods.

The reforms additionally addressed technical barriers to trade and sanitary measures, including replacing mandatory state registration for high-risk products with certification procedures and eliminating mandatory certification requirements for 747 product categories.

President Mirziyoyev directed relevant officials to complete the remaining procedures required for formalizing Uzbekistan’s full WTO membership within the year, including the continuation of both bilateral and multilateral negotiations.