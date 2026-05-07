Baku to host Halal Business Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. A Halal Business Forum will be held in Baku as part of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Trend reports.

The announcement was made by Sahal Almarwai, manager of engagement and event management at the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH), during a presentation on preparations for the IsDB Group’s Annual Meeting.

“THIQAH is organizing the Halal Business Forum for the first time. I believe Azerbaijan is currently one of the most advanced countries in this sector,” Almarwai said.

He noted that the program will also include a workshop aimed at strengthening the capacity of investment promotion agencies, organized in close cooperation with AZPROMO and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

Special attention will also be given to a startup competition, which Almarwai described as “a very important initiative.” In addition, the event will feature the PSF Exhibition.

“We plan to invite international organizations, chambers of commerce and industry, investment promotion agencies, business associations and other partners to Baku. We have already received several confirmations from participants,” he said.

According to Almarwai, the exhibition will be divided into several sections, including a member countries pavilion, an ICDB Group exhibition area, and a host country pavilion.

“Partners will also have a dedicated space to showcase their projects and opportunities. We have developed a B2B and B2G platform with a special zone for business meetings,” he added.

Almarwai encouraged participants to register on the platform, noting that a dedicated team has been assigned to manage that component of the event.

“This is an excellent opportunity, especially given that the event is expected to bring together thousands of participants. The platform has already been launched, and we will share the link soon,” he said.

He also announced the launch of the PSF Awards 2026, aimed at recognizing outstanding achievements in trade finance, export credit and private sector development.

“Each organization — ICF, ICD and ITFC — will present two awards. Applications will be evaluated by independent judges together with internal experts. We invite private sector companies to apply,” Almarwai said.

The fifth ICDB Group Innovation and Startup Competition will also take place in partnership with AZPROMO and COPIA.

According to him, the competition will focus on three key areas: fintech and cybersecurity; sustainable development, agrotechnology and food security; and human development and social services.

More than 300 startups, along with over 35 incubators, accelerators and venture capital funds, are expected to participate. Nine winners will ultimately be selected and provided with continued support for their growth and development.

“To date, we have already received around 200 to 250 projects from Azerbaijan, which is a significant achievement. A marketing and communications plan has also been developed,” Almarwai added.