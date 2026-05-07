Azerbaijani Central Bank discusses macroeconomic situation with experts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The macroeconomic situation in Azerbaijan has been discussed with experts at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via the CBA.

The discussion took place during the next meeting of the CBA Chairman, Taleh Kazimov, with the experts.

According to the CBA, the meeting included a productive and comprehensive exchange of views on macroeconomic and monetary conditions, financial stability, inflation processes, as well as other relevant issues on the central banking agenda.

The bank noted that such meetings not only serve to further strengthen mutual dialogue and trust, but also make a significant contribution to raising awareness of economic processes in a broad context.