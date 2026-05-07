IsDB Annual Meeting in Baku to witness signing of new deals and agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Additional deals and agreements are planned to be signed at the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku, Sahal Almarwai, Manager of the Engagement and Event Management Department of the Islamic Development Bank Group Business Forum (THIQAH), said during a presentation in Baku dedicated to the preparations for the Islamic Development Bank Group's Annual Meeting, Trend reports.

​"The main goal of the Private Sector Forum (PSF) is to exchange experience, best practices, and successful cases. It is also aimed at promoting investment and creating new opportunities, including in Azerbaijan. In addition, the forum serves as a platform for presenting the IsDB Group's solutions, products, services, and joint initiatives, as well as for discussing key challenges of the global economy and organizing B2B and B2G meetings," he said.

​According to him, these are the main directions and activities of the PSF.

"Over the course of four days, sessions and panel discussions will take place, as well as country presentations. In particular, Ethiopia will participate, presenting its projects and investment opportunities," he said.