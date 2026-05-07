Azerbaijan and AIIB explore transport cooperation issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Cooperation in the field of transport has been discussed between Azerbaijan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with AIIB Director General Xiaohong Yang.

During the meeting, we discussed investment approaches to ensure the long-term sustainability, flexibility, and resilience of transport systems.

We exchanged views on the financing obtained for projects within the framework of the partnership with the bank, as well as on the study of technical and financial capabilities for new initiatives and investment prospects envisaged in future stages," the minister noted.