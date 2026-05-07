Uzbekistan, World Bank discuss long-term tourism development strategy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Uzbekistan and the World Bank have engaged in discussions regarding cooperation on a long-term tourism development strategy, targeting regions with significant tourism potential, Trend reports via the Uzbek Tourism Committee.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee, Sukhrobjon Bobokalonov, and Peter Ellis, World Bank Practice Manager for Urban Development, Disaster Risk Management, Resilience, and Land in Europe and Central Asia.

During the meeting, the Uzbek delegation presented ongoing tourism reforms and initiatives designed to foster favorable conditions for the development of modern tourism infrastructure, emphasizing efforts to position tourism as a key driver of the country’s economic growth.

The parties highlighted that 35 districts and cities with high tourism potential have been identified across Uzbekistan. World Bank experts are actively participating in the formulation of a comprehensive tourism strategy extending through 2050. The strategy is expected to prioritize infrastructure development, employment expansion, economic diversification, and job creation within the sector.