Azerbaijan highlights progress in Kalbajar wind power plant construction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Measurements on the Kalbajar wind power plant (WPP) in Azerbaijan are nearing completion, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy Javid Abdullayev told reporters, Trend reports.

"There are rather interesting results. The indicators are quite promising," he said.

At COP29 on November 20, 2024, AREA, Clean Energy Invest LLC, an affiliate of Azerbaijan Green Energy Company (AGEC), and Baltech Green LLC signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Kalbajar WPP. This unique project will be implemented at an altitude of 3,100 meters above sea level and is expected to be the highest wind power plant. Clean Energy Invest and Baltech Green established a joint venture for the project.

The plant, which will have an initial capacity of 240 MW, is expected to start commercial operations in early 2028. The project has the potential to reach 600 MW in the future. At the end of 2025, the foundation stone of a high-altitude wind farm (WEP) with an initial capacity of 240 MW was laid in Kalbajar.