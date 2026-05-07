Azerbaijan predicts early launch of battery energy storage center at Aghdash substation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Battery Energy Storage Center (BESC) is planned to be commissioned at the Aghdash substation in Azerbaijan in the near future, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy, Javid Abdullayev, told reporters, Trend reports.

He recalled that large energy storage centers with a total capacity of 250 MW and an energy capacity of 500 MW/h have been established on the territories of the 500 kV Absheron and 220 kV Aghdash substations.

"The Absheron BESC of AzerEnergy OJSC was commissioned in March of this year. It's also planned to commission the BESC in Aghdash in the near future", Abdullayev emphasized.

Within the framework of the project, 50 accumulator batteries and 13 inverter containers were installed on the territory of the Absheron BESC. A study conducted by international consulting companies (U.S. TETRA Tech and Turkish EPRA) showed that the creation of such battery systems is necessary for the safe connection of approximately 1,850 MW of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan to the energy system.