Turkmenistan plans irrigation upgrades and warehouse construction in its Lebap region

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 7. Turkmenistan's Lebap regionplans plans to continue upgrading irrigation and drainage systems in the Sayat district and construct a new warehouse for the regional Plant Protection Service in 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The initiatives are included in the framework of the “Socio-Economic Development and Investment Program of Turkmenistan until 2026,” and are aimed at improving land fertility, water management, and introducing modern agricultural technologies in the sector.

At present, 18 modern greenhouses are already operational in the region, while construction is ongoing on an additional 19 facilities. In 2026, agricultural production targets include 300,000 tons of vegetables, 136,000 tons of cucumbers, 168,000 tons of melons, 47,000 tons of fruits and berries, and 19,000 tons of grapes.

For reference, Lebap region, located in eastern Turkmenistan along the Amu Darya River, is one of the country’s key agricultural areas, with crop production largely dependent on irrigation and focused on grains, cotton, and vegetables . The region also plays an important role in the national economy due to its energy resources and gas production, as well as growing agricultural output.

As of the first quarter of 2026, the region’s agricultural production grew by additional 630 tons or nearly 30% compared to the figure of 2,830 tons in the same period of last year. The region has also shown positive dynamics in its livestock sector, with milk production exceeding 124,000 liters and showing growth of more than 3%, compared to the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, meat production in the region rose by 1.5%. The overall improvement in livestock indicators is linked to the gradual modernization of production processes and more efficient management practices within the sector.