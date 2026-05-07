Azerbaijan to unveil updated green hydrogen strategy within months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The next phase of Azerbaijan’s National Hydrogen Strategy and Implementation Plan is expected to be presented within the next three to four months, according to Javid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Energy Ministry, Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullayev said the first phase of the “Preparation of Azerbaijan’s National Hydrogen Strategy and Its Implementation Plan” project resulted in the development of the “National Strategic Vision on Hydrogen” document, which was prepared with technical support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and presented during the COP29 conference.

To launch the second phase of the project, a tender supported by the EBRD was held, with Germany-based DNV Energy Systems Germany GmbH selected as the winning company to prepare the implementation roadmap.

“Detailed analysis is currently underway together with one of the world’s leading technical consulting firms in this field. We plan to announce the action plan within the next four to five months,” Abdullayev said.