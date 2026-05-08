Kazakh Parliament approves draft law defining presidential powers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Kazakhstan’s Parliament has approved in the first reading the draft Constitutional Law “On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan” during a joint session of the Senate and Mazhilis (the upper and lower houses), Trend reports via the Mazhilis.

The draft law provides a comprehensive framework defining the status, powers, and procedures governing the activities of the president, and introduces the office of the vice president.

The document delineates the president’s authority in matters of foreign policy, national security, and interactions with the government, parliament, judiciary, and other state bodies. It also establishes procedures for the transfer of presidential powers, early termination of presidential authority, and guarantees for former presidents.

The law is intended to replace the current 1995 legislation “On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan” and is scheduled to enter into force on July 1, 2026.