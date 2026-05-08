US extends license for bp to continue Shah Deniz operations with NICO and LUKOIL

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. bp Azerbaijan has confirmed that the US has extended the license allowing the company to continue operations at Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field alongside with its Iranian NICO and Russian LUKOIL.

“bp always seeks to comply with applicable sanctions laws and regulations. The licenses you referenced have been extended. Shah Deniz remains compliant with sanctions,” bp Azerbaijan told Trend.

bp has Russian and Iranian partners in this project, who are under US sanctions. To ensure that the British company does not violate the law, Washington issues a special license, which has now been extended.

The previous license expired in April. The duration of the new license has not been specified.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: bp (operator – 29.99%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%), SGC (16.02%), NICO (10.00%) and MVM (5.00%).

The latest bp data shows that around 271 billion cubic metres of gas has been produced at Shah Deniz field since start in 2006 until the end of the first quarter of 2026. Moreover, during this period, the field produced 53 million tonnes of condensate.

In the first quarter of 2026, Shah Deniz produced around 7 billion standard cubic metres of gas and about 1 million tonnes (around 7 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms. The field’s gas and condensate production has remained unchanged from Q1 2025.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 74.2 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 27.1 billion standard cubic metres per year.