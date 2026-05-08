US launches strikes on Iranian military facilities - CENTCOM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.The US military struck Iranian military facilities in response to attacks on guided-missile destroyers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes," the post says.

It was noted that Central Command does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.