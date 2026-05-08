  1. Home
  2. Iran

US launches strikes on Iranian military facilities - CENTCOM

Iran Materials 8 May 2026 03:14 (UTC +04:00)
US launches strikes on Iranian military facilities - CENTCOM
Photo: CENTCOM / X
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8.The US military struck Iranian military facilities in response to attacks on guided-missile destroyers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes," the post says.

It was noted that Central Command does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.

Follow Trend on

Latest

Latest

Read more