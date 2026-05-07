Tajikistan and JICA review current cooperation agenda

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 7. Tajikistan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) discussed current issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issues were discussed on May 7, 2026, during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Idibek Kalandar and Chief Representative of JICA Tajikistan Office Seiju Imai.

The meeting was held in connection with the completion of Seiju Imai’s mission in Tajikistan.

During the meeting, newly appointed Head of the JICA Representative Office in Tajikistan Yoshimasa Takemura was introduced.

The sides discussed current issues of Tajik-Japanese cooperation.

In this context, they highlighted the steady development of cooperation between the Government of Tajikistan and JICA in the socio-economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

At the end of the meeting, the deputy foreign minister expressed gratitude to Seiju Imai for his significant personal contribution to the development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation, while the newly appointed head of the JICA office was wished success in his responsible mission and the achievement of all planned goals.