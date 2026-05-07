Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets Montenegro counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Montenegro Parliament Speaker Andrija Mandic on the sidelines of the 1st Summit of Speakers of Parliaments of member and partner states of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, Trend reports.

Gafarova said the Parliamentary Assembly serves as an important platform for strengthening interparliamentary cooperation and praised Montenegro for successfully hosting the inaugural summit.

The two sides highlighted the important role of mutual visits, political dialogue and parliamentary contacts in advancing Azerbaijan-Montenegro relations. They expressed confidence that cooperation would continue to develop successfully both bilaterally and within international organizations.

During the meeting, Gafarova also briefed the Montenegrin side on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

For its part, the Montenegrin side said it views the establishment of peace in the region as a political victory for both countries and voiced support for the process.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.