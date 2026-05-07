Georgia triples exports to Turkmenistan in 1Q2026

Georgia’s exports to Turkmenistan are relatively diversified but are dominated by food products and light industrial goods. Poultry meat and by-products constitute the largest category, followed by medical and orthopedic products, pharmaceuticals, and alcoholic beverages. The country also exports vehicles, consumer goods, and selected machinery, reflecting its role as a supplier of processed food, medical goods, and re-exported industrial products.

Recent political engagement has supported this growth. In February 2026, Turkmenistan and Georgia signed an interparliamentary cooperation agreement during a visit of the Speaker of Turkmenistan’s Mejlis to Tbilisi, strengthening institutional ties and political dialogue between the two countries.

At the same time, economic cooperation has intensified through high-level contacts. In March 2026, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev visited Georgia, where discussions focused on expanding trade, investment, and joint projects in energy, transport, and digital economy sectors. Particular attention was given to logistics and transit infrastructure, including cooperation with Georgian Black Sea ports such as Poti, which serve as key entry points for goods imported into Georgia and subsequently supplied to Turkmenistan via Azerbaijan and Caspian sea.

Both countries are working to streamline trade routes and reduce logistical barriers, creating more efficient supply chains for Georgian products entering the Turkmen market. This includes improving port handling capacity, customs coordination, and multimodal transport links, which together help explain the recent surge in Georgian exports to Turkmenistan.