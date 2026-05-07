Georgia triples exports to Turkmenistan in 1Q2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Georgia’s exports to
Turkmenistan more than tripled in the first quarter of 2026
compared to the same period last year.
Data obtained by Trend from National Statistics Office of Georgia shows
that in the period from January through March 2026, exports reached
$7.7 million, up from $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.
This indicates growth by 211,8%.
Meanwhile, year-on-year growth remained strong in March, with
exports reaching $4.8 million compared to $1.4 million in March
2025. On a monthly basis, exports increased from $1.6 million in
February 2026 to $4.8 million in March, indicating a sharp
expansion in trade flows.
Georgia’s exports to Turkmenistan are relatively diversified but
are dominated by food products and light industrial goods. Poultry
meat and by-products constitute the largest category, followed by
medical and orthopedic products, pharmaceuticals, and alcoholic
beverages. The country also exports vehicles, consumer goods, and
selected machinery, reflecting its role as a supplier of processed
food, medical goods, and re-exported industrial products.
Recent political engagement has supported this growth. In
February 2026, Turkmenistan and Georgia signed an
interparliamentary cooperation agreement during a visit of the
Speaker of Turkmenistan’s Mejlis to Tbilisi, strengthening
institutional ties and political dialogue between the two
countries.
At the same time, economic cooperation has intensified through
high-level contacts. In March 2026, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet
of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev visited Georgia,
where discussions focused on expanding trade, investment, and joint
projects in energy, transport, and digital economy sectors.
Particular attention was given to logistics and transit
infrastructure, including cooperation with Georgian Black Sea ports
such as Poti, which serve as key entry points for goods imported
into Georgia and subsequently supplied to Turkmenistan via
Azerbaijan and Caspian sea.
Both countries are working to streamline trade routes and reduce
logistical barriers, creating more efficient supply chains for
Georgian products entering the Turkmen market. This includes
improving port handling capacity, customs coordination, and
multimodal transport links, which together help explain the recent
surge in Georgian exports to Turkmenistan.