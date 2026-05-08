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US destroyers attacked by Iranian forces sustained serious damage - IRGC

Iran Materials 8 May 2026 04:08 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. American destroyers attacked by Iranian forces suffered serious damage, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Maritime Command said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Following the US ceasefire violation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy carried out a large-scale operation against US destroyers," the statement says.

The IRGC reports that according to intelligence data, the American ships suffered serious damage.

Three US warships reportedly quickly left the Strait of Hormuz after the attack.

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