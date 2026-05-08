Azerbaijan and Mastercard forge partnership to boost cybersecurity and innovation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of cybersecurity has been signed between Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) and Mastercard, a source in IDDA told Trend.

The cooperation aims to introduce advanced cybersecurity technology in our country, strengthen cyber resilience at the organizational and ecosystem levels, support the development of startups and innovation, and increase professional skills and leadership potential in the field of cybersecurity.

During a meeting with the management team of Mastercard, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships and stated that the study and application of advanced technological experience serve the implementation of Azerbaijan's national priorities in the field of digital development and innovation.

Hasanov also noted that special importance will be given to cooperation with Mastercard in the field of cybersecurity.

"An important direction of our cooperation will be digitalization, innovation, and development of human capital in the field of cybersecurity. Leading experts from Mastercard will be involved in our joint projects, and experience will be exchanged with colleagues in Azerbaijan," he explained.

As part of the cooperation with Mastercard, complex support mechanisms will be implemented to accelerate the development of startups.

Within this framework, startups will be selected and accelerated, provided with access to financial resources, access to international expert and investor networks, as well as mentoring and skills development. At the same time, broad opportunities will be created for startups to access local and global markets and commercialize.

In addition, the MoU envisages the implementation of a regional leadership and cross-border cooperation program. The program will aim to bring together information security management teams from various organizations, financial institutions, and companies, exchange experiences, discuss topical issues, and cooperate with foreign countries in the relevant field.

Developing sustainable human capital in the field of cybersecurity will also be an important aspect of the cooperation. Thus, training programs, education, and mentoring programs on cybersecurity governance, risk management, and compliance will be implemented within the framework of human capital development.

This partnership aims to position Azerbaijan as a regional innovation and cybersecurity hub, as well as implement structured regional programs aimed at strengthening resilience, developing skills, promoting inter-institutional cooperation, and promoting the export potential of products and services in the broader CIS region.

Chief Services Officer at Mastercard, Craig Vosburg, noted that Azerbaijan has great potential for digital transformation, innovation, and human capital development.

"Azerbaijan is one of the countries where digital technology is rapidly developing. I think this cooperation will be beneficial for both parties in terms of exchange of experience," he said.

Mastercard is a global technology company operating in more than 200 countries and specializing primarily in payment systems. The company provides solutions for the implementation of secure and inclusive digital transactions through advanced technologies, cybersecurity solutions, and data-driven services. Mastercard promotes innovation, global partnerships, and the development of digital infrastructure to support governments, the private sector, and individuals in building long-term and sustainable digital ecosystems.

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