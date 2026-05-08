Ambassador Gismet Gozalov congratulates Great Patriotic War veteran Tahira Aliyeva in Ashgabat (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, visited Tahira Aliyeva, a centenarian of Azerbaijani origin residing in Ashgabat, at her home, Trend reports via the embassy.

On the occasion of the victory over fascism, he extended his congratulations and presented her with a bouquet and a gift.

Ambassador Gozalov emphasized that her dedicated service and contributions on the home front during the war years are held in the highest regard, and wished her continued good health and longevity. He also emphasized that, in both Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, veterans of the Great Patriotic War are held in high regard by the state and society.

In turn, Aliyeva expressed her gratitude for the attention and respect shown to her, wished peace and prosperity to both countries, and shared her difficult yet proud memories of the war period.

During the Second World War, Aliyeva served on the home front and made a significant contribution to supplying the front lines with food.