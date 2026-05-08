Kazakhstan probes engine malfunction on Astana–Frankfurt flight

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan is investigating an aviation incident involving a scheduled flight from Astana to Frankfurt, Trend reports.

On May 8, 2026, during the operation of flight KZR921 on the Astana–Frankfurt route, operated by an Air Astana Airbus A321 aircraft (registration EI-KGJ), an aviation incident occurred.

Shortly after departure from Astana International Airport, the flight crew declared a PAN-PAN urgency due to an engine malfunction. Consequently, the crew elected to divert the aircraft to Aktobe Airport as an alternate landing site.

The aircraft was carrying 93 passengers, including four children and one infant, in addition to nine crew members.

The Airbus A321 landed safely at Aktobe Airport at 11:34 local time. The crew followed the Quick Reference Handbook (QRH) procedures throughout the emergency. After landing, the aircraft taxied to its designated parking stand under its own power. Emergency response teams and relevant airport ground services were deployed to ensure the safety of all on board.

The incident has been attributed to a technical malfunction of the aircraft’s engine. At present, there are no reports of injuries or damage to the aircraft.

In accordance with the national rules on the reporting and investigation of aviation accidents and incidents, the event has been classified as a serious incident and will be investigated by the Department for Investigation of Transport Accidents and Incidents under the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

An investigator from the department is expected to be dispatched to the site to conduct initial procedures and collect relevant information.