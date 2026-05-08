Azerbaijan and Chile hold political consultations (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Political consultations were conducted between Azerbaijan and Chile, a source from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The consultations occurred during the official visit of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Elnur Mammadov, to Chile on May 6–7.

During the visit, the second round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Chile was held in Santiago. The delegations were led by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov for Azerbaijan and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Patricio Torres for Chile.

The consultations addressed the current status and prospective development of bilateral relations across political, economic, humanitarian, energy, cultural, tourism, and other spheres. Both sides emphasized mutual support for establishing cooperation between relevant governmental agencies, particularly to facilitate trade, business, and investment initiatives.

As a tangible outcome, a Memorandum of Understanding on academic cooperation was signed between ADA University of Azerbaijan and the Andres Bello Diplomatic Academy of Chile.

Subsequently, the Azerbaijani delegation held a meeting with Paula Estevez Weinstein, Vice Minister of International Economic Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile. During this engagement, the parties examined opportunities to enhance economic and trade relations and underscored the importance of implementing joint initiatives in this domain.

The delegation also engaged with key parliamentary figures, including the Vice President of the Senate of the Chilean National Congress, Iván Moreira Barros; the President of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Senate, Manuel José Ossandón; the newly appointed Chairman of the Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Senator Rojo Edwards; and new members of the Friendship Group. Discussions highlighted mutual support for advancing parliamentary diplomacy and fostering cooperation on both bilateral and international platforms.

As part of the visit, Deputy Minister Mammadov delivered a presentation on “Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy” at the Andres Bello Diplomatic Academy.