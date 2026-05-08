Azerbaijan’s IBA reveals Bank BTB asset transfer figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The volume of assets transferred from BTB Bank to the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) reached 295 million manat ($173.5 million), IBA Chairman of the Board Abbas Ibrahimov said at a press conference dedicated to the IBA's sustainability report today, Trend reports.

He noted that the majority of the transferred portfolio is related to loans.

"The majority of the loan portfolio, namely 70% or more than 80 million manat ($47 million), is related to mortgage loans. The transfer of the majority of the portfolio has been completed. However, there are delays in the transfer of a certain part due to processes related to state funds. In total, there are 20,000 transactions related to 13,000 clients," the chairman noted.