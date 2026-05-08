Uzbekistan's UZCARD introduces corporate cards for state procurement

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. A new corporate procurement card system, “Xarid,” has been introduced within the UZCARD payment network for use by budgetary organizations and state-owned enterprises in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via UZCARD.

The initiative is grounded in a Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated February 24, 2025, aimed at regulating and digitizing the procurement processes of over 20,000 government entities. Mikrokreditbank has begun the initial issuance of the cards to state institutions.

The cards are designated for specific categories of government expenditure, including accommodation and transportation costs for official business trips, as well as the purchase of fuel and electricity at charging stations. The system is intended to replace traditional manual processing with a digital framework integrated into the state treasury and the UzASBO accounting system.

The technical infrastructure developed for the project enables the state procurement regulator to monitor transactions via a centralized platform. This includes the automatic registration of invoices and the capability to set expenditure limits according to specific merchant category codes (MCC). Integration with the Tax Committee’s database further ensures that electronic fiscal receipts are captured for each transaction.

Currently, several government bodies, including the Agency for Governance Efficiency and the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry, have transitioned to the new payment system. Implementation is overseen by the state procurement regulator to ensure adherence to national financial reporting standards.