Kazakhstan, UN discuss cooperation on sustainable development goals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of National Economy, Asan Darbayev, met with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development, Surya Deva, to discuss priorities for cooperation in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Trend reports via the ministry.

During the meeting, the parties examined the integration of the SDGs into Kazakhstan’s state policy. It was noted that the country is consistently implementing sustainable development principles, with particular emphasis on inclusivity and equitable economic growth.

Darbayev highlighted that in 2025, Kazakhstan became one of 37 countries to present its third Voluntary National Review at the UN High-Level Political Forum in New York. He emphasized that the preparation process involved extensive public consultation, engaging civil society, businesses, and various social groups to ensure transparency and incorporate public input.

The discussion also focused on SDG coordination mechanisms in Kazakhstan, including the interaction between central and local executive bodies, the role of the private sector in achieving sustainable development indicators, and collaboration with the UN Regional Centre for SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan, based in Almaty.

“Kazakhstan, like other UN member states, reaffirms its full commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. For our country, the protection of human rights and environmental sustainability constitutes integral components of economic planning,” Darbayev stated.

Following the meeting, the sides exchanged information materials. The UN representative also presented an interaction framework with the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development aimed at further strengthening expert cooperation.