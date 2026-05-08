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Azerbaijan sees rise in banks' business loan portfolios in transport sector

Economy Materials 8 May 2026 06:32 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan sees rise in banks' business loan portfolios in transport sector
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. As of April 1, of this year, the loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks in the transportation sector stood at 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion).

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank indicates that the loan portfolio in this sector increased by 62.2 million manat ($36.5 million), or 3.3%, on a monthly basis, and by 508.7 million manat ($299.2 million), or 34.8%, compared to the same period last year.

Thus, the volume of business loans issued by banks in the transport sector as of March 1, 2026, amounted to 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion), and as of April 1 of last year—1.4 billion manat ($820 million).

The loan portfolio of banks in Azerbaijan stood at 30.2 billion manat ($17.7 billion) as of April 1, 2026. Within the loan portfolio structure, business loans accounted for 53.5% (16.2 billion manat ($9.5 billion)), consumer loans for 31.3% (9.4 billion manat ($5.53 billion)), and mortgage loans for 15.2% (4.5 billion manat ($2.65 billion)).

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