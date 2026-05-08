Azerbaijan sees rise in banks' business loan portfolios in transport sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. As of April 1, of this year, the loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks in the transportation sector stood at 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion).

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank indicates that the loan portfolio in this sector increased by 62.2 million manat ($36.5 million), or 3.3%, on a monthly basis, and by 508.7 million manat ($299.2 million), or 34.8%, compared to the same period last year.

Thus, the volume of business loans issued by banks in the transport sector as of March 1, 2026, amounted to 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion), and as of April 1 of last year—1.4 billion manat ($820 million).

The loan portfolio of banks in Azerbaijan stood at 30.2 billion manat ($17.7 billion) as of April 1, 2026. Within the loan portfolio structure, business loans accounted for 53.5% (16.2 billion manat ($9.5 billion)), consumer loans for 31.3% (9.4 billion manat ($5.53 billion)), and mortgage loans for 15.2% (4.5 billion manat ($2.65 billion)).