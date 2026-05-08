Partner-led events at WUF13 to showcase global solutions for cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The programme for partner-led events at the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 17 to 22 May 2026, is now live, Trend reports via WUF13 Organizing Committee.

It features more than 370 events that reflect the creativity and commitment of stakeholders worldwide under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”.

Partner-led events are at the heart of the Forum. These events bring together a diverse range of stakeholders — from local and national governments, civil society, academia to the private sector, grassroots organizations and the United Nations entities — to share ideas, solutions and lived experiences that will shape the global urban agenda.

By bringing together global perspectives and local solutions, these sessions ensure that discussions on sustainable urbanization are grounded in real-world practice and collaboration, and play a key role in advancing dialogue, fostering partnerships and accelerating action towards more sustainable cities. Explore the full programme and learn more about each category of events below.

Voices from Cities: local perspectives driving global change

With more than 50 events, Voices from Cities highlights the perspectives of local governments, community leaders and grassroots organizations.

Central to any transformation strategy for cities and communities is the meaningful participation of those closest to urban realities. These sessions aim to foster city-to-city collaboration and bring forward first-hand experiences of urban challenges and solutions, amplifying the voices of those shaping cities on the ground.

One UN: advancing global commitments through urban action

One UN events showcase how United Nations entities are advancing sustainable urbanization across regions and contexts. Featuring more than 30 sessions, this category connects global agendas with local implementation, highlighting coordinated approaches that contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda, and reinforcing cities and human settlements as central to achieving inclusive and sustainable development worldwide.

SDGs in Action: from commitments to implementation

With more than 30 events, SDGs in Action focuses on translating global commitments into tangible results. Building on the momentum of the 2030 Agenda, these sessions showcase collaborative approaches across key domains, including society, economy, environment, culture and governance, to drive scalable and impactful solutions for sustainable urban development.

Networking Events: building connections for future partnerships

With more than 170 events, Networking Events offer participants the opportunity to connect with global leaders, practitioners and innovators in the field of sustainable urbanization.

These sessions create space to exchange ideas, share best practices and lay the groundwork for future collaborations that will advance the localization of the SDGs and the New Urban Agenda.

WUF Academy: building knowledge and capacity for sustainable urban futures

What skills, knowledge and tools are needed to create more inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities? The new WUF Academy will provide a platform with more than 30 opportunities for practitioners, universities and experts to strengthen capacities and accelerate progress towards sustainable urbanization.

Urban Library and Urban Cinema: knowledge and storytelling for urban transformation

Featuring more than 30 events, the Urban Library provides a space for participants to engage with the latest research, publications and evidence on urban development. Through presentations and discussions, these sessions promote knowledge exchange and informed debate, supporting more effective and inclusive urban policies and practices.

Bringing storytelling to the forefront of urban dialogue, Urban Cinema showcases 15 short films that explore housing and urbanization challenges from diverse perspectives. These sessions combine screenings with discussions, creating a unique space to reflect on the cultural and human dimensions of cities while sparking conversations around housing and human settlements.

Explore the full programme and discover how you can engage in WUF13.