Kyrgyzstan reviews modernization progress at Junda oil refinery

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 8. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, Erlis Akunbekov, visited the Junda Oil Refinery of China Petrol Company CJSC in Kara-Balta to review the progress of the enterprise’s modernization efforts, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

During the visit, Akunbekov conducted an on-site meeting to assess the status of the refinery’s modernization. The meeting was attended by heads of relevant state agencies, as well as members of the refinery’s management and staff.

The discussions addressed operational issues aimed at ensuring the domestic market’s supply of fuels and lubricants.

Akunbekov, alongside representatives of the relevant state bodies, examined the current phase of the refinery’s modernization and evaluated the readiness of its production facilities. The meeting also included a presentation on the implementation of an investment project for the construction of an industrial park within the refinery’s premises.

The project’s significance for the country’s industrial development, enhancement of oil refining capacity, and creation of new employment opportunities was emphasized.

Following the meeting, several directives were issued to ensure the timely completion of the modernization works, which are scheduled to conclude within the current year.