Uzbekistan discusses copper foil production project with China’s Taijin New Energy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. Uzbekistan’s electrical industry association discussed prospects for launching copper foil production in cooperation with China’s Taijin New Energy Technology, Trend reports via Uzeltexsanoat.

The talks took place in Beijing between Chairman of Uzeltexsanoat Association Mukhiddin Yunusov and CEO of Taijin New Energy Technology Feng Qing.

The parties discussed opportunities for joint copper foil manufacturing in Uzbekistan, as well as the establishment of technological cooperation in the sector.

The Uzeltexsanoat Association is Uzbekistan’s industry association for electrical engineering and electronics enterprises. It brings together manufacturers of cable and wire products, household appliances, transformers, high-voltage equipment, and other electrical products.

The association was restructured into its current form in 2019 by decree of the President of Uzbekistan to develop the industry’s export potential and attract investment. Its objectives include localizing production, developing high-tech manufacturing, organizing cooperation with foreign companies, and promoting Uzbek electrical engineering products in foreign markets.