Azerbaijan, Belarus implement project on joint production of mixed fertilizers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan and Belarus are implementing a project for the joint production of mixed fertilizers, said Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), at a seminar organized by the Commodity Exchange, which is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

"AZPROMO interacts with the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange within the framework of a signed memorandum providing for cooperation to increase trade turnover, expand business ties, and strengthen interaction between the business communities of our countries.

It is gratifying that the mechanism of the intergovernmental commission effectively functions between Belarus and Azerbaijan, making a significant contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation. Even though such platforms are often primarily political and protocol in nature, the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and Belarus annually forms concrete plans in the fields of business, cooperation, and joint projects," he said.

According to Hajili, in the first quarter of 2026, mutual trade turnover between the two countries increased by 11%.

"This growth is undoubtedly driven by our joint initiatives and platforms, as well as the activities of the trade house in Belarus, which actively promotes Azerbaijani food products.

Furthermore, active work is underway on joint projects. Currently, a project for the joint production of mixed fertilizers is being implemented, which will be realized in the near future. These projects will have a significant impact on the growth of mutual trade turnover, including an orientation toward exports to third countries.

We also know that MTZ tractors have been produced at the Ganja Auto Plant since 2007, and the assembly of trucks, buses, trailers, and other equipment is also carried out. Work in this direction continues.

In parallel, projects for the assembly of elevators and household appliances are being implemented. We have a very broad joint agenda, and together with companies, the private sector, and government structures, we are working on the implementation of these initiatives," he added.