Azerbaijan's IBA plans int'l bond issuance to expand global operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) plans to raise international bonds, IBA Chairman of the Board Abbas Ibrahimov said at a press conference dedicated to the bank's sustainability report today, Trend reports.

"We have sent inquiries to our banking partners in several countries regarding this. These banks mainly cover the Gulf countries.

If the proposed conditions are in our interests, we'll issue bonds registered abroad, especially from the UK or Ireland, as well as other countries, towards the end of the year. However, a decision on this will be made by the first half of this year," the chairman added.

The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) commenced operations as a fully joint-stock commercial bank on January 10, 1992. The Bank’s Head Office is situated in Baku. Currently, IBA ranks among the leading banks in the South Caucasus region in terms of assets, client base, and the scope of international operations.

Operating through 78 branches and 9 representative offices across various regions of Azerbaijan, the Bank provides comprehensive banking services to both individual and corporate clients. IBA serves over 43,000 corporate clients and more than 3 million individual clients. The Bank employs a workforce exceeding 4,000 professionals.