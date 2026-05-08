Official Baku condemns provocation against Azerbaijan on Russian state television

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has expressed its reaction to the distortion of the map of Azerbaijan on Russian state television, spokesperson for the Ministry, Aykhan Hajizade said in response to a survey of the local media, Trend reports.

Hajizade stated that the display of a distorted map of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the “Vremya Pokazhet” (“Time Will Tell”) program aired on May 6 by Russia’s state-owned Channel One, including the reference to the non-existent so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh,” constitutes a serious provocation and an unacceptable act of political manipulation.

"The sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been fully restored, and this reality is recognized by the international community, including the Russian Federation. Against the backdrop of repeated statements by the Russian side affirming respect for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and emphasizing that these issues are never subject to question, the dissemination of outdated, false, and separatism-promoting narratives on a Russian state television channel stands in stark contradiction to the spirit of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, as well as to the principles of mutual respect and good-neighborly relations," the spokesperson emphasized.

He further noted that such irresponsible and biased conduct by a state-owned media outlet is unacceptable.

"We expect the Russian side to provide a clear explanation regarding this matter and to take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," he concluded.