Kazakhstan's FlyArystan to launch Almaty-Xi’an flight

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Kazakh low-cost carrier FlyArystan has announced the launch of a new international route connecting Almaty and Xi’an, Trend reports via the company.

The first flight on the Almaty–Xi’an–Almaty route is scheduled for June 30, 2026. Flights will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. Departure from Almaty is set for 21:25 local time, with arrival in Xi’an at 04:50 the following day. The return flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, arriving in Almaty at 08:20.

In the first quarter of 2026, Air Astana Group continued to actively expand its presence in China, more than doubling total flight frequencies between Kazakhstan and China compared to the same period last year.