Turkmenistan, Cambodia hold first political consultations in Phnom Penh

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 8. Turkmenistan and Cambodia conducted their inaugural political consultations between the foreign ministries, representing a significant advancement in bilateral diplomatic engagement, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The consultations took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 8, with Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and Secretary of State of Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ung Rachana leading the discussions.

The delegations emphasized the expansion of cooperation within the ASEAN framework, recognizing its effectiveness as a platform for broader regional and interregional engagement. In this context, Cambodia’s support for Turkmenistan’s initiative to establish a “Central Asia + ASEAN” format was highlighted.

The discussions further addressed the strengthening of trade and economic relations, including direct business interactions, logistics cooperation, and the development of international transport corridors, alongside opportunities in textiles, agriculture, and food processing.

Additionally, the sides explored avenues for humanitarian collaboration, encompassing cultural exchanges, tourism, and educational partnerships, and agreed to continue developing the legal and institutional framework underpinning bilateral relations.