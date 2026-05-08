Turkmenistan discusses economic development and investment cooperation at Washington event

Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the U.S.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 8. Turkmenistan’s economic development prospects and opportunities to expand investment and trade cooperation with the United States were discussed during a high-level event held in Washington in partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in the U.S.

The event titled “Economic Development of Turkmenistan in the Context of Regional and Global Economic Outlook” took place at the IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. It was jointly organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the United States and the IMF, with the newly established Turkmen-American Business Cooperation Association (TABCA) acting as an official partner.

The forum brought together more than 80 participants, including Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the United States Esen Aydogdyyev, U.S. Ambassador to Turkmenistan Elizabeth Rood, IMF Executive Director Patryk Łoszewski, representatives of the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Department of State, as well as officials from the World Bank, CIPE, the U.S.-Turkmenistan Business Council, TABCA, and business leaders from both countries.

Participants exchanged views on Turkmenistan’s economic development trajectory, prospects for expanding Turkmen-American trade and investment ties, and ways to strengthen direct business-to-business engagement between private sector representatives.

The program also included a cultural exhibition and a presentation of Turkmen national cuisine, showcasing the country’s heritage, traditions, and hospitality.