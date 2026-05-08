Central Banks of Kazakhstan and Georgia explore cooperation on economic data

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Representatives of the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the National Bank of Georgia discussed issues related to external sector statistics and balance of payments data during a meeting in Astana, Trend reports via the Kazakh bank.

The sides presented their methodological approaches to compiling the current and financial accounts of the balance of payments.

The participants also discussed systems for analyzing and forecasting the external sector and exchanged views on current issues related to the development of external sector statistics.

Meanwhile, in April 2026, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, paid an official visit to Georgia, where he held meetings with President Mikheil Kavelashvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili.