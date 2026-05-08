Azerbaijan presents “Attention” project at 61st Venice Biennale (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan is showcasing its rich cultural identity and contemporary artistic vision at the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, one of the world's most prestigious cultural stages, Trend reports.

On May 7, the Azerbaijani National Pavilion officially opened, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy. Located in the historic 16th-century architectural monument Campo della Tana, the pavilion features the project titled “The Attention” by Honored Artist Faig Ahmed. This contribution to one of the most pivotal international platforms of contemporary art centers around the carpet, a key and repetitive element in the artist’s creative practice.

The pavilion presents not only the artistic and aesthetic world of Azerbaijan to a global audience but also its tradition of philosophical thinking, cultural memory, and modern technological vision.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, noted that the successful representation of Azerbaijan at the Biennale for 19 years is a significant achievement of the country's international cultural policy. He emphasized that the basis of this success lies in the consistent and purposeful efforts of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to promote Azerbaijani culture worldwide. "Participation in such a prestigious platform as La Biennale di Venezia is a rare opportunity to pass on our rich cultural heritage and contemporary art potential to an international audience," Alakbarov underlined. Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, President of La Biennale di Venezia, described the pavilion as a profound spiritual and aesthetic experience, noting that the universal language of art directs a person to their inner world through the colors and signs reflected in Azerbaijani carpets. He praised Azerbaijan as an integral and important partner of the Biennale, stating that beauty has the power to unite people across borders, languages, and generations.

Rashad Aslanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy, emphasized that the national pavilion represents Azerbaijan’s spirit, history, and cultural identity, serving as a vital platform for international cultural cooperation and civilizational dialogue.

Gwendolyn Collaço, the curator of the pavilion, expressed her gratitude to the contributors and highlighted the unique nature of the project.

The author, Faig Ahmed, is distinguished by his unique visual language; in his work, the traditional Azerbaijani carpet is presented not as a decorative element, but as a metaphor for collective memory, time, and human consciousness.

Conceptually grounded in the legacy of the prominent Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi and the Hurufi tradition, the exhibition invites the viewer on an inner journey where letters, signs, and symbols act as secret codes of the universe.

A striking feature of “The Attention” is the synthesis of traditional art and advanced technologies, incorporating quantum systems, neuro-reactivity, and data-driven processes. The project draws a direct parallel between Hurufi philosophy and modern quantum physics: in both approaches, reality is not immutable but is formed through attention, interaction, and interpretation. In an era characterized by information overload and chaos, the project calls for a new inner harmony and spiritual connection.

This presentation once again demonstrates Azerbaijan's role as a spiritual and aesthetic bridge between the East and the West.

The Venice Biennale, which has been held since 1895, is a vast platform representing world art.

Azerbaijan has been participating in the Biennale, held every two years, since 2007. In 2025, Azerbaijan was represented for the first time at the Venice Architecture Biennale.

Through various expositions, Azerbaijan consistently attracts the attention of the audience at the International Art Exhibition. In previous years, the Azerbaijani pavilion has ranked among the top five most impressive national displays. The consistent presentation of works by various Azerbaijani artists and sculptors on this international platform plays a special role in promoting the country's contemporary art and fostering global cultural exchange.

The 61st International Art Exhibition will be open to visitors from May 9 to November 22.