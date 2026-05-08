Kazakhstan grants special legal status to Alatau city

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Constitutional Law “On the Special Legal Regime of the City of Alatau,” Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

The main goal of the law is to create conditions for the accelerated and sustainable development of the city of Alatau. The city’s unique legal status represents a fundamentally new approach aimed at creating an independent ecosystem favorable for innovation, investment, and economic growth.

The Constitutional Law introduces a new model of public administration for Alatau and establishes key approaches to regulating entrepreneurship, customs procedures, digital assets, gambling activities, the social sphere, the financial market, architecture and urban planning, ecology and environmental protection, culture, sports, and other sectors.

The law also establishes the legal status of “Alatau resident,” which will be granted by the city administration to individuals and legal entities under several categories. The status will determine the scope of application of the special regime, as well as the corresponding rights, obligations, and requirements.

The city’s long-term investment and technological development will be based on strategic documents, including a long-term development plan, a master plan, and the development strategy for Alatau.

To ensure security and the effective functioning and development of Alatau as a “smart city,” all data related to infrastructure facilities and public safety systems will be integrated into a unified digital urban management platform.

The Constitutional Law also regulates the investment climate and investor guarantees, fiscal and tax policy, urban design, and land relations.